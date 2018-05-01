TimesUp Movement Call For Investigations & For Everyone to #MuteRKelly

The #MeToo movement is calling not only a boycott of R.Kelly music & performances but demanding a thorough investigation into the nearly two decades of sexual accusations.

Some people say its about time! Others are saying innocent until proven guilty. Over the last couple of years what we do know for sure is that:

Married a girl under 18 years of age;

Was sued by at least four women for sexual misconduct, statutory rape, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and furnishing illegal drugs to a minor;

Was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography;

Has faced allegations of sexual abuse and imprisonment of women under threats of violence and familial harm;

Read the rest of the opener to the Women Of Color and the pied pipers response here.

