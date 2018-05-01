Who Reps For Black Excellence And Melanin Magic The Best? Top 10 HBCUs Ranked

Historically Black colleges and universities are among the best in the nation, providing educational and developmental opportunities for students of color. Though the schools represent for history, the institutions bring Black excellence into the present.

For many who attend HBCUs, they are Black meccas or paradises to explore the best subjects, from philosophy to science to languages. The melanin magic is all over campuses, creating a pride and solidarity for students. Howard and Hampton universities, Spelman and Morehouse colleges, as well as other schools, have a rich history of preparing young adults for successful lives.

With that Black excellence in mind, College Consensus, a new college ratings website that examines rankings from various internet publishers and student reviews, has ranked this year’s top 10 schools. This may be the ranking of all rankings because the company looked at the big picture at each school: academics, student support, community strength and student outcomes. The list was billed as a great resource for prospective college students who want to follow in their parents’ historically Black collegiate footsteps, be among folks that share common interest in Black culture or otherwise dreamed of heading to an HBCU.

“While only majority-black institutions founded before 1964 qualify as HBCUs, Historically Black Colleges and Universities are anything but historical,” Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris explained. “They are vibrant, diverse, and innovative communities that fall into many categories. [The rankings list] highlights the historically black institutions that define black excellence.”

Without further ado, here are the top 10 and some of the famous folks who attended the schools.

10) Fisk University – Nashville, Tennessee

W.E.B. DuBois, who graduated from Fisk in 1888, was one of the university’s most notable students.

9) North Carolina Central University – Durham, North Carolina

8) Tuskegee University – Tuskegee, Alabama

Keenan Ivory Wayans and radio personality Rickey Smiley went to Tuskegee.

7) Alcorn State University – Alcorn, Mississippi

6) Oakwood University – Huntsville, Alabama

5) Morehouse College – Atlanta, Georgia

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is considered one of the most notable alumus.

Yesterday we made history and welcomed 160 #MenOfMorehouse into our Inaugural Induction class! It was an epic occasion! Thank you to our Community Advisory Council and our 9 Award Honorees.#TheNSLS #SigmaAlphaPi #MorehouseNSLS #MorehouseCollege #Morehouse #WeAreMorehouse pic.twitter.com/fesFIz45nC — Morehouse NSLS (@morehouse_nsls) April 29, 2018

4) Howard University – Washington, D.C.

Chadwick Boseman and California Senator Kamala Harris called Howard home.

3) Hampton University – Hampton, Virginia

Wanda Sykes and Power 105 Breakfast Club co-host DJ Envy, whose real name is Raashaun Casey,attended Hampton U.

2) Xavier University Of Louisiana – New Orleans, Louisiana

1) Spelman College – Atlanta, Georgia

Keisha Knight Pulliam, Bernice King and more famous ladies graduated from Spelman.

