Royce Da 5’9” ft. Eminem & King Green “Caterpillar,” Young Dolph “Slave Owner” & More | Daily Visuals 5.3.18

In less than 24 hours Royce Da 5’9” will unleash his latest LP Book of Ryan but just to stir up his fans appetite today he’s dropping a new visual for one of his album cuts.

Linking up with Eminem and King Green for the black-and-white visuals to “Caterpillar,” Nickel-Nine uses some retro-ish cinematography that’ll remind everyone they was once pledging “True Fushnick.”

Young Dolph gets cinematic with it in his own right and for his clip to “Slave Owner” recreates Django Unchained starring himself as that 1 in 10,000 cat.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Princess Nokia, N.B.S. featuring Tragedy Khadafi, and more.

ROYCE DA 5’9” FT. EMINEM & KING GREEN – “CATERPILLAR”

YOUNG DOLPH – “SLAVE OWNER”

PRINCESS NOKIA – “FOR THE NIGHT”

N.B.S. FT. TRAGEDY KHADAFI – “VIOLENT WISDOM”

LEAH FT. CUBAN DOLL – “CRACKIN’”

TJ MIZELL FT. A$AP FERG, JNTHN STEIN & SEBASTIAN MIKAEL – “SEASONS”

FAT NICK FT. BLACKBEAR – “ICE OUT”

CALVIN HARRIS & DUA LIPA – “ONE KISS”

LIL SKIES – “LUST”

