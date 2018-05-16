DJ Khaled Leads The Pack For 2018 BET Awards Nomination

DJ Khaled continues to keep pushing through the obstacles of life and focusing on the win, this after the nominations for this year’s BET Awards were announced. The We The Best honcho leads the pack with six nominations, and Migos and SZA as well.

Billboard reports:

The nominations for next month’s ceremony were announced Tuesday night (May 15). Among the awards Khaled was nominated for include album of the year for Grateful and video of the year for “Wild Thoughts” which featured Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

Other top nominees include Migos and SZA, both of whom were nominated for four awards. Bruno Mars, Drake, Beyonce, JAY-Z, Cardi B and Chris Brown are also up for key awards.

Recent Pulitzer Prize-winner Kendrick Lamar is among the nominees for best album, and he’s got competition from himself, for his Black Panther soundtrack.

The 2018 BET Awards will air live on June 24 from Los Angeles.

Hit the flip to see the full nomination listing.

