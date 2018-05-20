If you haven’t been keeping up with Sterling K. Brown‘s gradual rise to sex symbol status, then you’re missing an important moment in Black history.

First, his shirtless escapades had people checking their pulse on Twitter back in March.

And now, the 42-year-old actor has gone from his serious breakout role in This Is Us to dropping it like it’s hot on late night television.

…and to think it only took him a couple of years.

Sterling went on Jimmy Fallon, along with Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry, to show people what he’s working with. Peep the technique below where Sterling goes from a light twerk to a full on rump-shake that the audience surely wasn’t ready for.

Oh, and he also shows off his smooth two-step during the B.T.H. shuffle. Watch till the end to find out what I’m talking about…

Watching Sterling K. Brown Twerk Proves He’s No Stranger To Throwing It In A Circle was originally published on globalgrind.com

