National
Home > National

Cyntoia Brown’s Fate Lies In The Hands Of White Governor Who Has Never Granted Clemency

She was only 16 years old when she was tried as an adult.

Leave a comment

After 12 years in prison, Cyntoia Brown had a clemency hearing on May 23 in Tennessee, which would allow for her release—but now her fate is in limbo.

Brown was 16 years old when she shot and killed Johnny Mitchell Allen, 43, in self-defense. She thought he was reaching for a gun after he tried to solicit her for sex. Brown was convicted of first-degree murder in 2006 after being tried as an adult. However, due to outrage on social media, and attention from Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, her story went viral. A three-hour clemency hearing was held on May 23 in Tennessee and the six-member panel was split.

According to AJC.com, “Two voted to grant her clemency, which would allow for her release; two voted to deny her bid; and two voted to reduce her current life sentence with eligibility of parole after 51 years to a sentence with parole eligibility after 25 years. ”

WKRN reports Brown said at the hearing, “I can’t say that I deserve or I’m entitled to anything because I’m not. I wasn’t even entitled to this hearing. You showed me grace in giving me this hearing. I just pray that you will see through everything that’s been shown today, that I won’t disappoint you. I’m not going to let you down.”

Gov. Bill Haslam will make the final decision on Brown’s clemency request. Haslam is a 59-year-old, Republican white man who has never granted clemency. Haslam is against same-sex marriage and signed a bill in May 2017 to make it difficult for same-sex couples to adopt. He is against abortion. He also is a hard-liner on immigration and signed a bill to de-fund Planned Parenthood.

Haslam doesn’t sound like a humane person. Hopefully, he will be logical and compassionate for a 16-year-old girl who was targeted by a sexual predator.

SEE ALSO:

Prosecutor Convinced The Two Black Men Who Were Lynched By Four Whites ‘Was Not Racially Motivated’

New Study Shatters The ‘Black-On-Black Crime’ Argument From Conservatives

Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed

Philadelphia Police Arrest Of Two Black Men In Starbucks, Prompts Apology From Company's CEO

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

24 photos Launch gallery

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Continue reading Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn't leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint -- the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video -- then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

 

Cyntoia Brown’s Fate Lies In The Hands Of White Governor Who Has Never Granted Clemency was originally published on newsone.com

Cyntoia Brown

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close