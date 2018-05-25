Here’s What Meghan Markle Has To Learn About Being Royal Over The Next Six Months

The newly crowned Duchess of Sussex will be taught her royal duties in a crash course taught by the Queen’s personal aide by the name of Samantha Cohen.

Cohen was the Queen’s assistant private secretary and worked with her advising team for over 17 years.

Meghan will immediately begin a “six months of listening” training from Cohen and other trusted advisers. There are several rules the former Hollywood actress must follow now that she’s royalty.

Some of the royal rules include:

No social media

No selfies

No voting

No shellfish

Modest dress only

Mourning Clothing On Hand At All Times

Do you think you could abide by the royal rules? No shellfish would kill me LOL but being married to a Prince might be worth it.

