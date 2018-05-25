Angela Simmons Talk Being A Single Mom & Being Judged In New ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Teaser

We all remember Angela Simmons priding herself on being a virgin, right up until she popped up pregnant! (Huh? How’d that happen!)

Now we get a glimpse of what really was going on behind the scenes.

In this latest clip for the next season of Growing Up Hip Hop, Angela admits splitting up with the father of her child, and being a preachers daughter while having a baby out of wedlock. She explains the constant judgment from the public and how it affects her having to raise a son in front of the world.

Press play.

