Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Angela Simmons Talk Being A Single Mom & Being Judged In New ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Teaser

Leave a comment
Foofi By Angela Simmons Launch

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

We all remember Angela Simmons priding herself on being a virgin, right up until she popped up pregnant! (Huh? How’d that happen!)

 

Kia STYLE360 Hosts Angela Simmons Fashion Show for Vipe Activewear

Source: Thomas Concordia / Getty

Now we get a glimpse of what really was going on behind the scenes.

In this latest clip for the next season of Growing Up Hip Hop, Angela admits splitting up with the father of her child, and being a preachers daughter while having a baby out of wedlock. She explains the constant judgment from the public and how it affects her having to raise a son in front of the world.

Press play.

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close