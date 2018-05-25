Hulu Greenlights BuzzFeed News Doc Detailing R. Kelly’s Creeptastic History

BuzzFeed News turned heads around the world when it broke open explosive details of an alleged sex cult ran by R. Kelly, with several women coming forth since the story first published last year. Hulu gave BuzzFeed News the green light to produce a documentary focused on the sex cult claims and will be helmed by the reporter at the head of the story.

The film will feature BuzzFeed News reporting by Jim DeRogatis — the veteran music critic and radio host who broke the explosive story on Kelly’s alleged sex cult for the site last year — along with deputy national editor Marisa Carroll, who has overseen BuzzFeed News’ coverage of the ongoing story.

Kelly has been accused of sexually abusive and inappropriate behavior toward numerous women and girls over the past two decades, including allegations from at least five women this month. In 2002 he was indicted on multiple counts of child pornography (before he was later acquitted). The R&B artist has never been convicted of a crime.

The documentary for Hulu also will feature interviews with key figures involved in Kelly’s past, including several survivors and the singer’s associates. DeRogatis will provide commentary in the film and also will serve as a consulting producer.

The documentary will be directed by documentary will be directed by Lyric R. Cabral, director of Emmy-winning documentary (T)error.

