Black Music Month Spotlight: Wu-Tang Clan

Wu-Tang Clan Portrait Session

Source: Bob Berg / Getty

Wu-Tang Clan came to rise in 1993 with the release of their debut single “Protect Your Neck.” After being signed to legendary rap label Lound Records, the group released their classic debut album “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” to critical acclaim. To this day 36 Chambers is regarded as one of the greatest rap albums of all-time.

The group started as FOI: Force of the Imperial Master with RZA, GZA and Ol’ Dirty Bastard who are cousins. In 1992, The Wu-Tang Clan was born with FOI members and new artists Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Inspectah Deck and Masta Killah.

The Wu-Tang Clan has released four gold and platinum studio albums along with solo albums from the entire crew.

Protect Your Neck

C.R.E.A.M.

Triumph

 

