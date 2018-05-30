Frank Ocean Countersued By Om’Mas Keith Over Songwriting Credits

Back in February, Frank Ocean sued producer Om’Mas Keith over the producer’s claims he wrote some tracks for Ocean’s second solo album, Blonde. Keith has since countersued Ocean, claiming that a deal the pair made for the Odd Future singer’s debut album, Channel Orange, did not carry over to the new project.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Keith claims he produced and co-wrote music for the majority of the songs on Ocean’s hit album, “Blonde.”

The producer says he had a deal with Ocean to work for a flat fee, but that was for his previous album, “Channel Orange.” He says they did not work out a deal for “Blonde” but Keith made it clear to Ocean that he would not accept the same terms as the previous deal.

He claims Ocean never got his permission to release the songs and says the singer’s conduct is causing and will continue to cause him enormous and irreparable harm. He claims he has not received any royalties for his alleged work on the album.

The Sa-Ra Creative Partners member is seeking unspecified damages, a record of all profits made from Blonde, and a court-ordered co-author credit.

