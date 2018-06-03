Kanye West Says Drake & Pusha T Beef Is Dead, Okay

Kanye West says a lot of things. Your MAGA hat wearing favorite rapper took to Twitter to suggest that the beef between his G.O.O.D. Music label President Pusha T and Drake has been deaded.

“I’ve never been about beef I’m about love lines were crossed and it’s not good for anyone so this is dead now,” tweeted Yeezy on Saturday (June 2).

So far, it’s been radio silence from Drake after Pusha Tea dropped “The Life of Adidon,” besides a statement trying to explain that ill-thought blackface photo shoot.

While Yeezy was basically a victim of collateral damage, the Pusha vs Drake beef has been sizzling for years (remember “The swag don’t match the sweaters?”). A passive-aggressive tweet won’t stop it.

I’ve never been about beef I’m about love lines were crossed and it’s not good for anyone so this is dead now — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 2, 2018

