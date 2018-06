If you had a sex fantasy, what would it be? It’s obvious Jacquees & Trey Songz agree that yoga instructors may have the best jobs in the world! In the latest visuals of Inside the Atlanta and Virginia vocalists take a step inside in what looks to be a yoga studio, but turns out to be exactly what they wanted. As for young Jacquees, this is the first single off what it looks like to be his official debut album, 4275, which is to be released on June 15th.

My official debut album cover for “4275” pic.twitter.com/n43hKPgX8r — Jacquees (@Jacquees) May 15, 2018

