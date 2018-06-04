CLOSE
Black Music Month
Home > Black Music Month

Black Music Month: J. Cole

Leave a comment
J. Cole - Black Music Month

Source: Creative Services / CS

When it comes to leaving an imprint with music, J.Cole is one of the best.

Since stepping on the scene, Cole has released five albums. His debut studio album, Cole World: The Sideline Story, debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200, and was soon certified platinum, alonh with his next two releases, 2013’s Born Sinner and 2014’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive.

However it was was with his fourth studio album 4 Your Eyez Only, that he would earn his first Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Album. In April, he released his fifth album, KOD which has already broken several streaming records and certified Gold

Below are our Top 5 Favorite J. Cole songs.

1. “Lost Ones”

2. “No Role Modelz”

3. “Lights Please”

4. “Crooked Smile”

5. “Power Trip”

Black Music Month: J. Cole was originally published on Indyhiphop.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
BMM 2016
Black Music Month Spotlight: Rick Ross
Black Music Month Spotlight: Rick Ross
06.04.18
Black Music Month: 10 Years Later, Nicki Minaj…
06.05.18
Black Music Month: Usher
06.05.18
Black Music Month: J. Cole
06.05.18
Black Music Month: Aretha Franklin
06.05.18
Black Music Month: The Rise Of Future
06.01.18
Mr. Mince Feat. Safaree “Wine Ya Body” [NEW…
03.23.18
Portrait “In The Moment” [NEW MUSIC]
03.11.18
Chloe X Halle On How Their Music Tastes…
03.02.18
Cassandra Lucas “Name On It” [NEW MUSIC]
02.16.18
Coline Creuzot “You Give” [NEW MUSIC]
01.18.18
Remy Ma Feat. Lil Kim “Wake Me Up”…
11.16.17
Ayo & Teo “Better Off Alone” [NEW MUSIC…
10.22.17
Amber Lee On Why Opening Up For Shaggy…
04.10.18
DJ Aktive Feat. Marsha Ambrosius “90’s Love” [NEW…
09.02.17
Jesse Campbell “Can’t Live Without Your Love” [NEW…
08.17.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close