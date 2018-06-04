CLOSE
Black Music Month: Usher

Usher - Black Music Month

Source: Creative Services / CS

Born in Dallas, Texas, but raised with Atlanta, Georgia swag and flavor, Usher has been a one-of kind heathrob since the he release of his second album My Way in 1997, followed by Confessions in 2004, when he established himself as one of the best-selling musical artists of the 2000s decade, selling 20 million copies worldwide.

Since then, Usher has sold 23.8 million albums and 38.2 million digital songs in the United States. Throughout his career, he has sold 75 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Plus, Usher has won numerous awards and accolades including 18 Billboard Music Awards and 8 Grammy Awards. Below are our Top 10 Favorite Usher songs.

1.”Burn”

2. “Yeah”

3. “U Got It Bad”

4. “Nice & Slow”

5. “Caught Up”

6. “You Make Me Wanna”

7. ” U Remind Me”

8. “OMG”

9. “Love in This Club”

10. “Good Kisser”

Black Music Month: Usher was originally published on tlcnaptown.hellobeautiful.com

