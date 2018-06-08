Rico Nasty Signs with Atlantic Records

Fresh off of the Rolling Loud Festival, and lets not forget Covering the latest issue of Fader Magazine. The DMV’s own Rico Nasty inks a new deal with Atlantic Records. Also Look out for the Brand new Project “Nasty” Dropping next Week.
