The DMV
Rico Nasty Signs with Atlantic Records

Fresh off of the Rolling Loud Festival, and lets not forget Covering the latest issue of Fader Magazine. The DMV’s own Rico Nasty inks a new deal with Atlantic Records.  Also Look out for the Brand new Project “Nasty” Dropping next Week.

Here’s a list of celebrities who are from, previously resided or currently live in the DC, Maryland and Virginia area.

