Kevin Durant Pledges To Donate $10 Million To Prince George’s County Public Schools

It’s always nice to see local figures give back to the local scene. Kevin Durant linked up with PGCPS to provide services to disadvantaged youth in the area. The proposed 10-year program will provide help with everything from college prep to how to apply for financial aid. The fund will contribute to the building of College Track’s Maryland center. College Tracks has already supported the growth of more than 3,000 students in Lousiana, California. If everything goes as planned – there will be 2 more locations built within the DMV.

Heeeey now KD!

