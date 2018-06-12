Pennsylvania Supreme Court: Judge Genece Brinkley Will Remain On Meek Mill Case

Meek Mill and his legal team have been hard at work in their attempts to have Judge Genece Brinkley removed from the rapper’s case citing she has a possible grudge against him. After filing several motions for a change of judge, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court was split on the matter which ensures Judge Brinkley will continue to oversee the case.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday split 3-3 in a decision on whether Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley should remain on Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill’s gun-and-drug case, assuring that Brinkley will continue to preside over the case. She is scheduled to hear an evidentiary hearing in the case Monday.

In its order, the justices wrote that with “the Court being equally divided,” Mill’s attorneys’ emergency petition to remove Brinkley from the case was denied.

Chief Justice Thomas G. Saylor, Justice Sallie Updyke Mundy, and Justice David N. Wecht denied the change of judge sought by Mill, who was born in Philadelphia as Robert Rihmeek Williams.

A new hearing will take place this coming Monday (June 18).

