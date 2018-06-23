Here Is One Player Who Is Still Kneeling With Colin Kaepernick

In August 2016, Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the National Anthem as a peaceful protest against police brutality. He famously said, “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Colin sparked a national conversation and he became one of the many Black public figures Trump attacked on social media. Other players began kneeling with Colin but soon enough they were all standing for the National Anthem as Kaepernick was exiled from the NFL. However, there is one player who has continued to kneel with Colin since 2016 — Kelsey Bone of the WNBA.

Kelsey Bone, who is a center for the Las Vegas Aces, began kneeling with Colin in solidarity and has never stopped. Bone told ThinkProgress, “I guess I never made the decision to stop, I just didn’t play. For me, it was really simple. What I felt when I began to kneel in 2016, it hasn’t changed. It’s actually gotten worse.” She also added, “I’m kneeling because people who look like me when they encounter the cops, there is usually some form of brutality, whether it’s warranted or not. When that brutality happens, those cops are not then held accountable for their actions.”

Kudos to Bone for kneeling with Colin beyond the news cycle and media hype. Solidarity is crucial for change. See one of her great moments on the court in the video below:

