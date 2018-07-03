Solange Helps Houston Students Visit The Smithsonian In D.C

Solange has linked up with a non-profit organization, Project Row Houses (PRH) to give 12 Houston high school students a one of a kind learning experience with a special tour of the Smithsonian National Museum Of African American History and Culture.

Because of the Grammy winning singers generous donation, the group of students will be making there way to The District.

The lucky students will also visit other historical landmarks, including the 11th Street Bridge Project and the National Portrait Gallery.

