Diamond Platnumz Checks in w/ Dj Gemini

Big Shout to international super Diamond Platnumz checking in this week with Dj Gemini. Talking, New album, Transition to america and more. Also Check out his brand Tandale Album.
FAB FINDS: 10 African Fashion Brands You’ll Completely Love
10 photos Launch gallery
FAB FINDS: 10 African Fashion Brands You’ll Completely Love
1. Loza Maleombho1 of 10
2. Thebe Magugu2 of 10
3. Maki Oh3 of 10
4. Young & Lazy4 of 10
5. Christie Brown5 of 10
6. Sindiso Khumalo6 of 10
7. Lisa Folawiyo7 of 10
8. DNA by Iconic Invanity8 of 10
9. Gert-Johan Coetzee9 of 10
10. Rich Mnisi10 of 10
comments – add yours