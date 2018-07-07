CLOSE
DJ Gemini
Diamond Platnumz Checks in w/ Dj Gemini

Big Shout to international super Diamond Platnumz checking in this week with Dj Gemini. Talking, New album, Transition to america and more. Also Check out his brand Tandale Album.

As if Africa doesn’t give us enough already, some of the most breathtaking fashions and designers come out of the Motherland. While we’ve seen some brands and designers come to the US, there are so many designers that we don’t know about because they don’t get the visibility of mainstream media outlets. But don’t worry, here are 10 designers and their brands you should check out next time you’re looking for a poppin’ fit:

DJ Gemini

Source: DJ Gemini / DJ Gemini

Adult , africa , afro beat , afrobeat , diamond platnumz , DJ Gemini , DMV , wkys

