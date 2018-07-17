You Need to Hear – DRAM’s Rendition of Outkast’s Prototype

Hampton, Virginia crooner & rapper, DRAM, has take a step back from the spotlight since his last massive hit, Broccoli. However he is still appears to be working very hard, dropping a new video with an updated rendition of the Outkast classic, Prototype. The video set in a dimly lit nightclub, show’s Dram singing a live version of the track into a melody of his own track “Caretaker” which features SZA. Let us know what you think. Should DRAM deliver a studio remake of Prototype?

