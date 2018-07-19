That dream battle between Wolverine and The Incredible Hulk looks like is more than likely going to happen.

CNN reports that Comcast has officially bowed out of the bidding war for 21st Century Fox leaving Disney as the clear winner.

Comcast was on a mission trying to prevent Disney from acquiring 21st Century Fox properties including those highly-coveted Marvel franchises it owns by dropping a $65 billion all-cash bid. Like the mighty Thor in Infinity War, Comcast didn’t aim for the head, and Disney responded with their own version of the infamous snap in the form of $71 billion bid.

Comcast decided $65 billion was as far as they would go and told Disney we are good love, enjoy. The fight isn’t entirely over though, Comcast will be focusing its attention acquiring British broadcaster Sky, which Disney was also hoping to gain in the deal. Comcast has offered $34 billion for the company and if it manages to acquire Sky will keep Disney from landing a dominant direct-to-consumer platform in Europe.

In a statement, Comcast chief Brian Roberts said:

“I’d like to congratulate Bob Iger and the team at Disney and commend the Murdoch family and Fox for creating such a desirable and respected company.”

With this apparent victory, 21st Century Fox will be added to Disney’s already impressive collection of studios that includes Pixar, Marvel, and LucasFilm. Now that the deal is all but done it’s time to see what Marvel is going to do with the X-Men and Fantastic Four properties.

Photo: WENN.com

Comcast Bows Out of Bidding War For 21st Century Fox, Disney Now Clear Winner was originally published on hiphopwired.com

