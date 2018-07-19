Are You A Black Female Director? HelloBeautiful Wants Your Short Films For Our Ladies First Film Series

Thanks to Julie Dash, Ava DuVernay and Dee Rees and many others, never has there been a more inspiring time to be a Black female filmmaker then right now!
Yes, historically the industry hasn’t done a great job of providing opportunities to Black women behind the camera, but be clear: We’ve always known that we don’t need Hollywood’s permission to make our own art and tell our own stories. And over the years, we’ve seen a growing global wave of Black female directors that are creating unapologetic and powerful narratives that capture our diverse lives, identities and experiences.
With this in mind, HelloBeautiful wants to provide a platform for this existing talent and amplify the voices of emerging storytellers with our upcoming bi-weekly Ladies First Film Series.
In the spirit of Queen Latifah’s iconic and empowering song, here’s what we are looking for:
- Well-crafted short films, between 5-20 minutes long, that were made no earlier than 2012.
- Shorts can be from any genre (drama, comedy, dramedy, sci-fi, horror, thriller, experimental, documentary, etc.).
- Shorts that are directed by a self-identified woman of African descent and have at least one major character that is a Black woman.
- Shorts that address a range of topics that impact Black women including racism & sexism, poverty, family dynamics, health, HIV/AIDS, self-esteem & beauty standards, colorism, immigration, disability & ableism, dating, relationships & marriage, friendships, social justice & activism, religion, politics, LGBTQ issues, Black feminism, Black girlhood & coming-of-age, adulthood & aging, motherhood, intersectionality, finding one’s voice, self-care, etc.
- Shorts that are already uploaded on Vimeo and/or You Tube.
FYI:
- There is no fee! Submissions are totally free!
- Films can come from anywhere around the world, but all non-English language films submitted must have English subtitles or be dubbed in English.
- Student and first/second-time directors are also encouraged to submit
- Each film chosen will be accompanied with a written Q&A with the director published on the HelloBeautiful site.
- There is no monetary compensation or fee paid to directors whose films are chosen.
- Films will be accepted on a rolling basis, but the earlier you send them, the better!
Interested in taking part in our Ladies First Film Series? Please email Kellee Terrell at Kterrell@interactiveone.com with the following:
- A brief bio
- Logline/synopsis of the film
- Link to the film (and password if protected online)
- List of any festivals/screenings your film has been accepted to
We cannot wait to watch your films! Good luck y’all!
RELATED NEWS:
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Pose’s’ Angelica Ross On Why Black Transgender Women Deserve To See Themselves On The Screen
Ava Duvernay, Spike Lee & More Of Black Hollywood Recreate The Iconic ‘Great Day In Harlem’ Portrait
Exclusive: ‘Claws’ Showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois On Telling Strong Women’s Stories And How Niecy Nash Embodies Power
Lights, Cameras, Action: 19 Talented Black Female Directors You Need To Know
Lights, Cameras, Action: 19 Talented Black Female Directors You Need To Know
1. 19 Talented Black Female Directors You Need To Know1 of 24
2. Leslie HarrisSource:Anthony Barboza/Getty Images 2 of 24
3. Maya AngelouSource:Axel Koester/Getty Images 3 of 24
4. Kasi LemmonsSource:Eric Robert 4 of 24
5. Dee ReesSource:Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images 5 of 24
6. Julie DashSource:Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images 6 of 24
7. Amma AsanteSource:Dave J Hogan/Getty Images 7 of 24
8. Victoria MahoneySource:Jason LaVeris/Getty Images 8 of 24
9. Sanaa HamriSource:Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images 9 of 24
10. Euzhan PalcySource:Eric Fougere/Getty Images 10 of 24
11. Darnell MartinSource:Eric Robert/Getty Images 11 of 24
12. Ava DuVernaySource:Ray Tamarra/Getty Images 12 of 24
13. Gina Prince-BythewoodSource:Araya Diaz/Getty Images 13 of 24
14. "Beyond the Lights"14 of 24
15. Tanya HamiltonSource:Walter McBride/Getty Images 15 of 24
16. Tina MabrySource:Leon Bennett/Getty Images 16 of 24
17. "Mississippi Damned"17 of 24
18. Cheryl DunyeSource:Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images 18 of 24
19. "The Watermelon Woman"19 of 24
20. Nzingha StewartSource:Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images 20 of 24
21. Nzingha Stewart21 of 24
22. Yvonne WelbonSource:Amanda Edwards/Getty Images 22 of 24
23. Kimberly Towns23 of 24
Are You A Black Female Director? HelloBeautiful Wants Your Short Films For Our Ladies First Film Series was originally published on hellobeautiful.com