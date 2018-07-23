Free agent Forward Carmelo Anthony intends to sign with the Houston Rockets, according to reports.

Anthony will sign a 1-year deal worth a reportedly 2.4 million dollars, the veteran mininum for the NBA. The deal will become final once Melo clears waviers.

Carmelo Anthony intends to sign with the Houston Rockets upon becoming a free agent, league sources say, though it could be several more days before Melo is formally traded and clears waivers. Full @NYTSports coverage: https://t.co/8T4kLf6IrT — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 23, 2018

Anthony spent last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder after being traded from the New York Knicks. Melo’c contract was traded to the Atlanta Hawks but his $27-Plus million dollar contract was bought out by the team.

Last season was the worst of Anthony’s career, averaging 16.2 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Agrees To A 1-Year 2.4 Million Dollar Deal With The Houston Rockets was originally published on woldcnews.com

