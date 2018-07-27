Cougar Chronicles: Priyanka Chopra & 7 Other Women Who’ve Dated Much (MUCH) Younger Men

Blac Chyna was a number one trending topic once again earlier this year, because the 29-year old reality star confirmed that she’s was dating 18-year old rapper YBN Almighty Jay.

Blac Chyna Rekindles Relationship With Boytoy YBN Almighty Jay [PHOTOS] https://t.co/fIlioKtCUf pic.twitter.com/i5nLEV4Zx4 — 9jaFeed Music (@9jafeedMusic) July 21, 2018

Folks have a lot to say about Chyna and Jay’s 11 year age gap, but the unusual couple gave zero f****.

It’s not just reality stars and IG models dating the younger mens. 36-year old actress Priyanka Chopra is now boo’d up and engaged to 25-year old Nick Jonas.

Hit the flip to see who else joins Priyanka and Chyna in the cougar club.

