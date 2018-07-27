Azealia Banks Outs Fake Twitter Account After Nicki Minaj Bashing

Azealia Banks found herself having to undo the work of an imposter using her former Twitter handle after the @Cheapyx0 account took turns bashing Nicki Minaj after the debut of her appearance in Tekashi69‘s “Fefe” video. Banks took to her favorite medium of Instagram to discredit the account and say that she didn’t ask for the cancellation of Minaj.

The allegedly fake Banks account went on a Twitter tear earlier this week that blasted Minaj for working with 69 due to his connection to a case involving sex and an underage girl.

“Too much for me. I’m deleting my barb card membership. She is officially over,” began the thread.

Too much for me. I’m deleting my barb card membership. She is officially over. — AZEALIA BANKS (@CHEAPYX0) July 24, 2018

The account followed with, “Pedophilia is absolutely gross and evil. Anyone who supports that sh*t is a lunatic.”

Speculation that Banks were writing the tweets grew after some of the comments made to the rapper’s IG story timeline were mirrored on the @Cheapyx0 account, but she took to IG again to clear the air.

“Guys. Cheapyx0 on Twitter isn’t me. My handle was cheapyxo. I didn’t want to acknowledge the account but it’s annoying now,” Banks said.

The following Twitter thread was posted under the @CheapyX0 tag as well but was also shared via Banks’ Instagram feed. Curious to say the least.

Wow . A new queen of rap is coming very very soon. The new criteria for being queen of rap is: As queen of rap you are responsible for protecting the rights, safety and well beings of young women of color, and as such, thou shall not associate with or — AZEALIA BANKS (@CHEAPYX0) July 23, 2018

