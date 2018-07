An ode to black women all over, the Yasha Gruben-directed video stars Wale and his Bonnie on a journey towards their dreams.

You’ll see the D.C rapper take the thrown alongside his queen in a village in Africa.

You’ll see them move on to lead the Black Panther movement.

A flashback of Clyde meeting Bonnie at a local coffee shop.

Wale is readying his sixth full length studio effort.

