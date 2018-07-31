Angie Ange Hot Topic: Lebron James “I Promise” School Opening

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAnge

Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, was celebrated on today’s Hot Topic segment with Angie Ange In The Morning as he opened his very own elementary school for at-risk children in his hometown Akron, Ohio, according to CNN. This incredible milestone made by James stems from him wanting every child to be inspired and protecting the division he believes President Trump is trying to impose on athletics and athletes in this country. Angie stated that LeBron has been working on the I Promise School in conjunction with the LeBron James Foundation for almost 10 years to work with kids with difficult backgrounds due to his own experiences as a child. The I Promise School has employed over 40 professionals for longer school days along with the program’s requirements of meeting socioeconomic standards and performance levels. As if this couldn’t get any better, Angie announced that if the students of I Promise keep their promises to James he will in return pay their college tuition in full if they choose to go to University of Akron.

Although the I Promise School focuses on everything a typical school would, Angie and her cast commended James on his effort to have a special emphasis on STEM. LeBron James has always voiced his opinions on politics and sports while inserting his personal beliefs on President Trump, however, he has made it very clear that his voice has to be more than sports. To wrap up today’s Hot Topic, Angie explained that James considers this accomplishment as the most pivotal moment in his life and this monumental endeavor is giving the opportunity to reshape the next generation. Congrats to LeBron James!

