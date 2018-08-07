Angie Ange Hot Topic: Facebook Bank

Would you trust Facebook to access your bank accounts? Today’s Hot Topic with Angie Ange In The Morning covered Facebook’s new controversial service that allows their users to access their bank accounts to do basic banking through Facebook messenger. After Angie Ange shared a clip explaining the purpose of the social media platform’s new feature, she revealed that Facebook has spoken to banks such as JP Morgan, Chase, Wells Fargo and others to get access to people’s banking transactions. Angie Ange looked to her co-hosts for their opinions and no one was sold on the platforms new feature.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Facebook has made it clear that the users personal information will not be exposed and that they will simply partner with the banks to make Facebook users more engaged with the social media platform since they will often need access to this valuable information, therefore, making money off of messengers 1.3 billion users. Following the Cambria Analytica scandal, where Facebook gave away 87 million Facebook users data without their consent, people are apprehensive about this new service and are even giving it a confirmed “no”. To wrap up today’s Hot Topic, Angie Ange and her cast were not impressed by Facebook’s attempts at making their platform more engaging, how do you feel about Facebook having access to all of your bank details?

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: