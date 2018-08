OR/SV Lines: Farragut West station has been reopened, shuttle bus service has been cancelled. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) August 13, 2018

According to reports, the Farragut West Metro station was evacuated earlier today because of a bomb threat. Orange, Blue and Silver line trains were temporarily bypassing Farragut West station and shuttle buses were used to transport passgeners while police investigate.

Service is now availble at the rail station.

OR/SV Lines: Trains are bypassing Farragut West station due to a police investigation. Bus service available to/from McPherson Sq. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) August 13, 2018

OR/BL/SV Lines: Trains are temporarily bypassing Farragut West station due to a police investigation. Shuttle buses have been requested. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) August 13, 2018

Source: WJLA

