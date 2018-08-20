No matter what you do, you’ve got to know your roots and Jacquees certainly does. The Atlanta-based singer & songwriter has cooked up his own smooth, slick, and simmering brand of 21st century R&B with an old school twist on his debut release 4275 .

“I grew up listening to the greats,” states Jacquees. “My mom would play everything from Marvin Gaye & Barry White to Jodeci & Boyz II Men around the house. You could pull up on the block listening to those cats, and no one would think twice. I want to cause that same reaction. When you listen to my music, it will make you feel like you can roll up on any girl in the world. It’s that ‘G’ mentality.”

Jacquees definitely picks up the mantle for the genre, while forging his own way.

As a kid, Jacquees grew up in what he calls a ‘really fun family’ with two sisters and his mom. Excelling in school, he desired to get straight A’s to make his mother proud. Jacquees also wanted to be a performer. He initially planned on becoming a rapper until one day his aunt heard him singing a song from the made-for-TV movie The Temptations. “She was like, ‘You can sing!’” he recalls. “I got inspired and from that moment on and with encouragement from my mom I signed up for my first school talent show in 2004,” and went on to win the show for the next four years. In 2007, Jacquees joined Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theater Company and was part of the ensemble that danced & sang in a production of the Wiz, where he played a munchkin and had a solo performance.

Upon entering ninth grade in 2008, Jacquees linked up with Block Entertainment [Boyz n da Hood, Yung Joc] and learned the ropes. In 2011, he released his first mix-tape “ Round Of Applause ;” followed by Fan Affiliated (2012), and Quemix (2013). “The first project went crazy,” he recalls. “It’s the foundation of my fan base. It was the start of ‘Team Jacquees’ and the whole movement.”

In 2014, he released his first independent debut EP, 19 , which landed at #3 on iTunes Top R&B Albums Chart and #15 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums Chart. Jacquees would go on to collaborate with everybody from Jagged Edge and Travis Porter to Lloyd, Chris Brown, Young Thug, and T.I.

With the success the release, Jacquees decided to reach out to fellow rising star and frequent collaborator Rich Homie Quan about a meeting with the legendary Cash Money Records Co-C.E.O. Bryan “Birdman” Williams. “Rich Homie Quanand I are like brothers,” he says. “I knew that he was working in the studio with Birdman. I hit him and his dad up and said I was trying to get in touch with Baby. They happened to be with Birdman at the time!”

Birdman saw the video for Jacquees’ swagger-driven soul anthem “Soldier” featuring Rich Homie Quan—which Jacqueeseven directed—and offered him a deal days later with Cash Money Records and Rich Gang Management. “Soldier” was even included on Rich Gang’s unanimously acclaimed mixtape, Tha Tour – Part 1.

Starting 2015 off with a bang, Jacquees released the fan favorite – Quemix 2 mixtape the first week of January and his videos for the singles “Me, U, & Patron,” made a massive impact with clocking over 4 million views and “How Bout Now (Remix)”garnering 2 million-plus views.

It was just the beginning though. In 2016 his Mood mix-tape made a major splash, earning praise courtesy of Forbes, Spin, Complex and more as Jacquees launched the sold-out national Mood Tour and teamed up with Tory Lanez for the “I Told You” Tour. He also joined collaborated with Birdman and released the Lost At Sea , entering 2017 as one of the game’s most talked-about acts and building a formidable fan base in the process.

Originally on Mood , the platinum-certified single “B.E.D.” exploded online and at radio. “I always felt like “B.E.D.” was something special,” he says of the song. “Straightforward, it’s a sex record. It’s pimping!”

B.E.D. was just the teaser of what to expect from Jacquees’ anxiously awaited debut album, 4275 —appropriately named after the address of his childhood home where he discovered music. Inspired by artists such as Michael Jackson, The Temptations, Jackson 5, Chris Brown, Jodeci, 2Pac and The Hot Boy$, 4257 fittingly gives a nod to the music he grew up on. “I took my time, because I wanted to make something that sounded classic,” says Jacquees, “It’s everything I’ve been doing and experiencing for the last few years, developing as an artist and a man. It’s all wrapped up in the album. You’ve got all the elements that made me on there. When you listen, I want you to feel like a player. I want you to feel like you can achieve anything. I hope everybody vibes to it like that.”

For 4275 , Jacquees tapped the talents of producers such as regular collaborator Nash B [Future, Young Thug], Donell Jones, OG Parker [Migos, YFN Lucci, Tory Lanez], and more. He also attracted guest appearances from some of music’s best, brightest, and biggest Pop, R&B, & Rap artists.

The follow-up to “B.E.D.”, “Inside” featuring Trey Songz locks into a hypnotic harmony that proves instantly unforgettable. A slow burn of beats and synths, the track stands out as a raunchy, raw, and real bedroom anthem driven by two of R&B’s most distinct voices. He and Chris Brown come together for the club-ready “All My Life,” which also sets the stage for Jacquees to join Breezy on the 2018 Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour.

Frequent collaborator and hip-hop superstar Young Thug adds his signature warble to the finger-style acoustic guitars and echoing finger-snaps of “Studio.” LaTocha Scott lends her heavenly vocals to the lush “Infatuated.” Then, there’s the soaring closer “Special,” which makes a dream come true for Jacquees as he links up with Jagged Edge for an era-bridging R&B blockbuster. The nineties and 2018 meet on this banger for the ages. All 18 tracks on this album will have you following Jacquees’ journey from his childhood home to stardom.

Jacquees has one goal in mind—and it doesn’t differ much from that of his idols. “I just want people to listen to my music and feel good.” “You know how a certain song will make you remember a certain time? That’s what I hope my music does.”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: