Georgia native TK Kravitz blurs the line between hard-hitting Southern rap and contemporary R&B. His melodic tunes are more sung than rapped, and his Auto-Tune-laced vocals are set atop highly detailed, skittering trap beats. Subject-wise, his songs are typically centered around money, relationship issues, sex, and empowerment. Thompson was previously a member of TK-N-Cash, an Atlanta rap duo who released a mixtape on Columbia-distributed Reckless Republic in 2014, in addition to a few singles. Aside from TK-N-Cash, Thompson earned songwriting credits on releases by Trey Songz, Flo Rida, Juicy J, and many others. He debuted his TK Kravitz project with a self-titled mixtape in 2016, featuring appearances by Ty Dolla $ign, DeJ Loaf, YFN Lucci, and others. After signing to 300 Entertainment, the single “Space” (featuring Sexton) appeared in 2017. He followed in 2018 with “Ocean,” the first single from his second effort, 2.0, which featured guests Jacquees, Keke Palmer, 2 Chainz, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

