HBO Sports & ‘UNINTERRUPTED’ To Debut LeBron James ‘The Shop’ Talk Show

After teasing a new series in conjunction with HBO Sports, LeBron James and his UNINTERRUPTED brand will unveil a new unscripted series that will show a new side of the future Hall of Famer and some of his famous friends. The Shop will make its debut on HBO next week, featuring very necessary conversations of the day that some wouldn’t expect sports stars and celebrities to concern themselves with.

Leading the conversation with James will include his UNINTERRUPTED partner Maverick Carter and for the debut show, Snoop Dogg, New York Giants’ star Odell Beckham Jr., Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett, Vince Staples, Los Angeles Sparks standout Candace Parker, funnyman Jerrod Carmichael, and comedian and former The Daily Show host Jon Stewart.

“THE SHOP is exactly why we created UNINTERRUPTED,” James said in a press statement. “Anyone who has been in a real barbershop, like the ones where I grew up, knows why this show can be so incredible. I’m really excited HBO believed in our idea and is helping us create something special.”

The Shop airs on Aug. 28 at 11:00 PM ET/PT. Learn more about the show here.

