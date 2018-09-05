Drake Fires Shot at Kanye West in New Song “No Stylist”

While Drake has still yet to respond to Pusha T, he seems to have a few more shots at Kanye West. Kanye West recently revealed in an interview recently that Drake was offended that he didn’t receive the beat that ended up being “Lift Yourself.” In return, Drake has given us a summer’s worth of subliminal responses at Kanye, including a new one that states, “I Told Her Don’t Wear no 350s’ ’round me.” A nod to Kanye’s Adidas sneaker line. Check it out the snipped below.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>“Keeping it G I told her don’t wear no 350’s round me.”<br><br>Drake taking shots at Kanye on this new French Montana snippet? 👀 <a href=”https://t.co/IeJgslgpjt”>pic.twitter.com/IeJgslgpjt</a></p>— No ID's (@NoIDs1) <a href=”https://twitter.com/NoIDs1/status/1037079848278220806?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 4, 2018</a></blockquote>

