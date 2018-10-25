Baltimore City rapper 24-year-old Dominic Grant, known professionally as Nick Breed, was found Sunday night with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at a hospital soon after.

Police say he was shot dead on this spot, neighbors say it sounded like a drive-by but there are still no leads in the case.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Baltimore City Rapper Nick Breed Becomes Another Murdered Victim was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

