Baltimore City Rapper Nick Breed Becomes Another Murdered Victim

Freddie Gray hands up protests

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty / Getty

Baltimore City rapper 24-year-old Dominic Grant, known professionally as Nick Breed, was found Sunday night with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at a hospital soon after.

Police say he was shot dead on this spot, neighbors say it sounded like a drive-by but there are still no leads in the case.

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

