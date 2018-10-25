Baltimore City Rapper Nick Breed Becomes Another Murdered Victim

Baltimore City rapper 24-year-old Dominic Grant, known professionally as Nick Breed, was found Sunday night with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at a hospital soon after.
Police say he was shot dead on this spot, neighbors say it sounded like a drive-by but there are still no leads in the case.
Source: Fox Baltimore
