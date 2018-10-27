Dave East “Found A Way,” Future & Juice WRLD “Realer N Realer” & More | Daily Visuals

Most rappers in the game know what it’s like to go through the struggle before making it big time and while some try to put it behind them others embrace the life that made them who they are. Dave East is one of them.

For his visual to “Found A Way” the Harlem rapper reminisces about the hardships he went through growing up and recreates his past life of a hustler on the ball court.

Speaking of being proud of where you came from, Future and Juice WRLD take it back to their humble beginning as well and lamp on the porch with their peoples while sipping on that potion for their clip to “Realer N Realer.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Durk featuring Lil Skies, Shy Glizzy, and more.

DAVE EAST – “FOUND A WAY”

FUTURE & JUICE WRLD – “REALER N REALER”

FUTURE & JUICE WRLD – “WRLD ON DRUGS”

LIL DURK FT. LIL SKIES – “ROCKSTAR”

SHY GLIZZY – “WAVY”

CITY GIRLS – “NOT YA MAIN”

HAKEEM PRIME – “TRILL SANDWICH”

STAHHR & CRAZY DJ BAZARRO – “PANDORA”

DUSTIN HILL – “DECLINE”

BROTHER ALI – “SENSITIVE”

THIRSTIN HOWL THE 3RD – “ELMER FLOOD”

SAV KILLZ – “BROOKLYN SUMMER”

DJ ILLEGAL & SIDE EFFECT FT. PLANET ASIA – “REMEMBER”

ZAENA & JASON MAEK – “NICE TO MEET YA”

KODIE SHANE FT. TK KRAVITZ – “FLEX ON ME”

ISA MARINA – “NO GREY”

