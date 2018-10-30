Parents in Baltimore County want schools to get stricter with discipline as reports of bullying rises.

Reports of bullying and harassment in Baltimore County Schools have been rising quickly. In 2017 school the county reported to the state that 901 cases were filed, a 21 percent increase over 2016 which had 743 incidents.

Dre’s #breakfastbite.. What are your thoughts? (via: IG & Twitter @drejohnson1 @92qjamsbmore)

scrubs_n_luv Half the parents are the damn problem

jacqueline.t01 I’m pulling up on the little bully

the_tao_of_jeff Teach them how to defend themselves.. Jiu jitsu, boxing, wrestling…

la_kia87 Start at home before you try to govern the damn schools.

joseph.greene.5648137 Got that bull crap police all get dealt with bellies.

“QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore

Parents Want Stricter Discipline As Bullying Rises In Baltimore Co. was originally published on 92q.com