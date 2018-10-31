Oprah Winfrey Campaigning For Stacey Abrams In Georgia

Oprah Winfrey is down with Stacey Abrams. The world-renowned media personality, actress and mogul is heading to Georgia to campaign for the gubernatorial candidate.

The star will join Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor, on Thursday. If Abrams wins the race, she will be the first black woman governor in the history of the US.

Big names in Democratic politics are also rallying to help Abrams in the final stretch of the election: Winfrey’s visit comes just a day ahead of former president Barack Obama’s trip to Atlanta to campaign for Abrams and other Democrats on the ballot at the HBCU Morehouse College. Other senior Democrats who have campaigned in-state for Abrams include former vice president Joe Biden and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker.

Winfrey has rarely campaigned in-person with political candidates, but did so with Obama in 2008 (she endorsed Hillary Clinton in her presidential bid in 2016).

Winfrey will join Abrams on Thursday, Nov. 1 at two town hall conversations with constituents – in Cobb County and DeKalb County. She will also be knocking on doors, in these last few days of early voting in the state, encouraging eligible voters to cast their ballots for Abrams.

Abrams is dealing with blatant voter suppression. Her opponent is Georgia’s secretary of state and attempted to purge voter rolls and other shifty tactics to discourage usually Black voters.

If you can’t beat ’em, cheat ’em, eh?

Abrams is breaking out the big guns (Will Ferrell has also stumped for her) and the fact that a Black woman is essentially tied in the race for governor of Georgia is an accomplishment.

“I am honored to have Oprah join me for uplifting and honest conversations with voters about the clear choice before us in this election and the boundless potential of Georgians,” she told Buzzfeed via a press statement.

Vote on November 6.

