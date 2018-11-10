Surveillance Video Of Gunmen Who Shot Up Tekashi69, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj Video Shoot

TMZ just obtained this surveillance video of the gunmen shooting up Tekashi69’s latest video shoot.

If you watch closely, you will see two cars pull up to the Beverly Hills mansion with two men hopping out of each. You’ll also hear a man yell “We got 30 seconds” and the other responds “ok” before they began shooting their target.

The gunman fire from over the wall from outside the gate after finding out that it was locked.

Arrests have still yet to be made.

In the meantime, YG, who’s publicly shared his disgust with 69 responded to the news with a laugh.

But it looks like Tekashi the King of Trolling is laughing too! And so are we! Glad no one was hurt.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: