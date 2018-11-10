Surveillance Video Of Gunmen Who Shot Up Tekashi69, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj Video Shoot

TMZ just obtained this surveillance video of the gunmen shooting up Tekashi69’s latest video shoot.
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle @Kecia.Kae Police are currently on the hunt for the suspects who interrupted Tekashi 69, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj’s music video shoot by firing off shots. ___________________________________________________ Tekashi and Kanye were on set when it all went down but Minaj had not yet arrived. Sources familiar with the investigation tell The Blast that the room that was struck by gunfire was originally meant to serve as Minaj’s dressing room. ___________________________________________________ Law enforcement said the car involved in a drive-by shooting has been identified after the incident was captured by surveillance cameras. The suspects drove up in a white car when they fired shots at the Beverly Hills mansion on Thursday night. Police strongly believe the shooting was gang related and specifically related to Tekashi’s ongoing war with West Coast rappers. ___________________________________________________ Read more at thehollywoodunlocked.com, link in bio.
If you watch closely, you will see two cars pull up to the Beverly Hills mansion with two men hopping out of each. You’ll also hear a man yell “We got 30 seconds” and the other responds “ok” before they began shooting their target.
The gunman fire from over the wall from outside the gate after finding out that it was locked.
Arrests have still yet to be made.
In the meantime, YG, who’s publicly shared his disgust with 69 responded to the news with a laugh.
But it looks like Tekashi the King of Trolling is laughing too! And so are we! Glad no one was hurt.