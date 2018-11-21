[Music Video] LightSkinKeisha – Ride Good (feat. B Smyth)

The self-proclaimed #QueenOfAtlanta gets sexy for her breakout single “Ride Good.” Since the days of being a social media personality & influencer, creating commentary videos for entertainment, she had signed to L.A. Reid’s HITCO record label, and garnished much radio-success! As for feature artist, B. Smyth, he became popular on the music scene creating covers from Rihanna’s “Stay” and Miguel’s “Quickie” records. Signed to Motown in 2012, B. Smyth resigned to RCA Records by 2015 joining Goldlink, Chris Brown, SZA, & Miguel as labelmates.

