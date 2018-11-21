[Audio] Joyner Lucas Responds To Tory Lanez on “Litty Freestyle”

Joyner Lucas has been on the scene for nearly a year since his “I’m Not Racist” viral smash; gaining credible recognition from Chris Brown, Tech N9ne, and rap-Goat, Eminem. In recent news, Tory Lanez addressed on Instagram Live admitting Lucas was “nice,” but doesn’t believe the Massachusetts rapper is on his level. Joyner Lucas issued a simple challenge: both men would hop on a beat and the public would decide a winner. Tuesday, Tory took social media to the booth and answered Joyner’s challenge, freestyling over Eminem’s “Lucky You” instrumental, which features Joyner Lucas.

It didn’t take much longer for the Atlantic Records artist to respond. We have a true lyrical exercise on our hands!

Full audio here:

Also On 93.9 WKYS: