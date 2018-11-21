Who's Next Hot 97 With Chaz French

Chaz French Spits Bars On ESPN SportsCenter “SportsCypher”

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

If you were watching highlights from epic Washington Wizards comeback last night on Sportscenter, you may have caught one of ESPN’s own on the Worldwide Leader Of Sports. In a commercial to prepare for Lebron James’ return to Cleveland, rapper Chaz French, Stefflon Don and others spit some bars on top of the legendary Capitol Records building in Los Angeles.

“I wanna shoutout to all the sport teams ive tried out for and didn’t make… still made it to ESPN lol 💪🏽 Naww but new music on the way very soon…. I really been locked in and making some of the best music of my life, had to go back to the drawing board and really get back to making the shit that makes me happy. I can’t wait to share these gems with you all… But until then we on ESPN wit it  Shout out to @kingjames

We can’t wait for the new music from Chaz. Until then, congrats on the dope “SportsCypher!”

