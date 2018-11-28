Voices: Ari Lennox “From “Elephant Eyes” To “Shea Butter Baby”

DMV’s own Ari Lennox‘s 2018 has been filled with major growth. Lately, you may have seen Lennox perform at KYS Fest, the 2018 Soul Train Awards or with her Dreamville Records leader J. Cole on the track “Shea Butter Baby” on the Creed II soundtrack. With 2019 on deck and a possible new EP on the way, the future is looking bright for Lennox.

In the latest episode of “Voices,” Lenox talks how Dreamville artist Omen reached out to feature on his album “Elephant Eyes”, leading to her signing to J. Cole’s Dreamville label. We also get into her thoughts on what she likes to do when she’s back at home, her chill vibe and life in Los Angeles.

We also get a snippet of an unreleased track “No One.”

RELATED: Voices: Agnez Mo “I’m Just A Petite Lil Asian Who Got A Lot Of Swag”

RELATED: Voices: What Would Breezy LoveJoy Say To Anderson. Paak?