Takeoff “Casper,” Joell Ortiz & Apollo Brown “Grace Of God” & More | Daily Visuals

A few weeks ago Takeoff became the second of the three Migos to drop his first dolo effort The Last Rocket and though he’s only dropped one visual in support of the project today he returns with the re-up.

Coming through with a clip for the album cut “Casper,” Takeoff keeps with the album title’s space theme and goes on an interstellar adventure with a gang of thick young women and a homie in a spacesuit. We guess Takeoff is able to breath in space without one.

Back on earth Joell Ortiz and Apollo Brown get their OG on and use old school footage of hood life back in the day to remind everyone that they come from harder times in their clip to “Grace Of God.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Thug featuring Gunna and Lil Baby, Benny The Butcher, and more.

TAKEOFF – “CASPER”

JOELL ORTIZ & APOLLO BROWN – “GRACE OF GOD”

YOUNG THUG FT. GUNNA & LIL BABY – “CHANEL”

BENNY THE BUTCHER – “BROKEN BOTTLES”

TRAPBOY FREDDY – “GO”

SHERWOOD MARTY – “FASHO FASHO”

SHY GLIZZY – “LIVE UP TO THE HYPE”

OBN JAY FT. JAYDAYOUNGAN – “BIG OLE”

