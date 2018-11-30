[Music Video] Good Form (Feat. Lil Wayne) by Nicki Minaj

Best Form Comes From Practice

The First Lady of Young Money linked up with the General, with new visuals from her Queen album. Good Form comes as the fourth single with twerk vibes! In the video Nicki Minaj looks to be the head honcho in her army of gyrating women, including the Clermont Twins, dancing all through the video displaying their “good form” in physical performances.

With many prospering women rappers arising from 2018, “twerk” music is on amazing wave. Although Minaj may not be the best dancer herself, she never has to do too much. In scenes of the video, the Queen can be seen in her “good form” in a tub of milk; reminding you why her milkshake keeps the boys coming back to the yard.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: