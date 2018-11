The Free Nationals are known for being the band behind Anderson. Paak‘s electric stage performances. Paak and record producer, Knxwledge, make up The Free Nationals roster. Reaching out to the soulful voice of Daniel Caesar was no mistake, then collaborating his vocals in front of the instrumentation of the Unknown Mortal Orchestra was pure genius. Find love, and check out these odd visuals to an amazing record!

