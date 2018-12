BoominHolidayz: Bry Greatah and DJ Caesar Talk About The Shoutout Meek Mill Gave Him

One of the biggest young acts in the city right now, Bry Greatah had the venue rocking during his performance at Boomin Holidayz 2018. He’s got a bright 2019 ahead of him, and him and DJ Caesar discuss that and more.

During our interview with Meek Mill, Meek said Bry Greatah was one of the artists that he’s been watching in the city. Caesar and Bry talk about that relationship and if they have any music in the works.

