“That’s Detroit, That’s The Streets, That’s Our Music Scene”- Icewear Vezzo

Photo by

Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

“That’s Detroit, That’s The Streets, That’s Our Music Scene”- Icewear Vezzo

Leave a comment

We had Icewear Vezzo on The Morning Heat when he announced his major deal with Motown Records. In that interview he also shared that new music was coming soon. Today, Clarity 6 dropped and before the highly anticipated release, he came back to the studio to chop it up with Ally.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Icewear Vezzo Makes A Major Announcement!! [VIDEO]

Vezzo breaks down his childhood, the Detroit music scene, how important his family is to him, and how his faith kept him going through all of his struggles.

Clarity 6 is available on all streaming platforms and features Kash Doll, B Ryan, and legendary producer Zaytoven.

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

“That’s Detroit, That’s The Streets, That’s Our Music Scene”- Icewear Vezzo was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close