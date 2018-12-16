[Music Video] Around Me by Brent Faiyaz

Grammy nominated, Brent Faiyaz is back with new releases! Following his debut album, Sonder Son, in October 2018, Faiyaz released a 6-track EP, Lost. Google users have awarded the EP 100% in approval, whereas Pitchfork.com had rated 6.6/10 and commented, “Lost is more vulnerable and succinct than Sonder Son, a charming introduction that probed his upbringing.”

The 23-year old soulful singer’s latest visual release from the project is “Around Me.”

“I wrote “Around Me” about self-reliance. Standing on my own two [feet], living in my own world. I probably talk to myself more than I talk to anyone. You gotta question the purpose you serve for those who invite themselves into your life. Learn who you are and always question the motive. No one knows you the way you do. If we don’t know ourselves, we don’t know shit.“ – Brent Faiyaz

